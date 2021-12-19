Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.69 and last traded at $17.69. 6,908 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 269,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Praxis Precision Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $779.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.30.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 23,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $458,565.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,547,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,184 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 474.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 786,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,144,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,656,000 after acquiring an additional 630,696 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,324,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 887.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 493,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 443,658 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

