Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Raised to $110.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Progressive from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.29.

Shares of PGR opened at $100.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.73 and a 200 day moving average of $95.02. Progressive has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progressive will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.81%.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $208,567.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,333 shares of company stock worth $949,490. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,151,000 after buying an additional 4,109,230 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Progressive by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,220,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106,627 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Progressive by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

