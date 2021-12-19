PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the November 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 119,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTIC opened at $9.74 on Friday. PropTech Investment Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

