PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Receives $146.91 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on PTC. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $257,433.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $1,499,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,380,000 after buying an additional 1,587,384 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in PTC by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,088,000 after buying an additional 1,273,654 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,313,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in PTC by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,204,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,105,000 after buying an additional 830,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PTC by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,917,000 after purchasing an additional 768,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $120.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.28. PTC has a 52 week low of $105.49 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.59.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.30 million. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PTC will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

