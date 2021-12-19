Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Director Heisz Leslie Stone Sells 9,045 Shares

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
PSA stock opened at $361.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $332.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.11. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $212.22 and a fifty-two week high of $368.97.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 2,051.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.
PSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.77.
Public Storage Company Profile
Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.
