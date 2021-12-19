Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Director Heisz Leslie Stone Sells 9,045 Shares

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PSA stock opened at $361.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $332.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.11. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $212.22 and a fifty-two week high of $368.97.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 95.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 2,051.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.77.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

