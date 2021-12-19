PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $326.39

Shares of PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 326.39 ($4.31) and traded as low as GBX 274 ($3.62). PureTech Health shares last traded at GBX 287 ($3.79), with a volume of 360,085 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of PureTech Health from GBX 560 ($7.40) to GBX 580 ($7.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 326.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 340.43. The company has a market capitalization of £825.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.82, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

