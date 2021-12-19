PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Short Interest Update

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the November 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 847,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Henry Nasella purchased 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in PVH by 73.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in PVH in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 108.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH by 36.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 25.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PVH. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities began coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.58.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $97.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PVH has a 52 week low of $78.76 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.04.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PVH will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 2.15%.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

