Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Bank OZK Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank OZK in a report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.05 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of OZK opened at $44.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.30. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $48.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the second quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 5.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 4.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

