Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Certara in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Certara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

CERT stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average is $31.33. Certara has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $45.48.

In other news, CFO Michael Andrew Schemick sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $2,308,011.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $119,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,419,828 shares of company stock worth $283,243,192 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Certara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,556,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 41,181 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 25,731 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,532,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,418,000 after acquiring an additional 230,918 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

