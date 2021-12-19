Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Pfizer Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pfizer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

PFE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

Pfizer stock opened at $59.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.03. The stock has a market cap of $333.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,568,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,908,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681,456 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,381,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,443 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,272,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

