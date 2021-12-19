QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Price Target Cut to GBX 340

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from GBX 370 ($4.89) to GBX 340 ($4.49) in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut QinetiQ Group to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 320 ($4.23) to GBX 260 ($3.44) in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 415 ($5.48) to GBX 330 ($4.36) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 437 ($5.78) to GBX 405 ($5.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 393 ($5.19).

Shares of LON QQ opened at GBX 258.40 ($3.41) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 279.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 319.22. QinetiQ Group has a 52 week low of GBX 250.34 ($3.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 364.40 ($4.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37.

In other QinetiQ Group news, insider Neil A. Johnson acquired 35,000 shares of QinetiQ Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.52) per share, with a total value of £93,100 ($123,034.23). Also, insider Michael Harper acquired 5,000 shares of QinetiQ Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.49) per share, with a total value of £13,200 ($17,444.17). Insiders have acquired 40,161 shares of company stock valued at $10,675,255 in the last ninety days.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

