QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $215.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $215.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on QCOM. Susquehanna increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.67.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $176.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.86. The firm has a market cap of $198.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $192.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

