Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) will report sales of $27.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.10 million to $28.85 million. Quanterix reported sales of $26.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year sales of $104.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.00 million to $109.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $126.74 million, with estimates ranging from $122.13 million to $134.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 44.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.81. 436,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,328. Quanterix has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.50.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $149,475.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $75,915.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,366. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,824,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,684 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,690,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,390,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,237,000 after purchasing an additional 476,336 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,414,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,979,000 after purchasing an additional 297,476 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 484,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,394,000 after purchasing an additional 200,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

