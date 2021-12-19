Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys 550 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,830,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 60,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,511,000 after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,000. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $384.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $387.74 and a 200 day moving average of $371.05. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $297.45 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

