Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $196.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

