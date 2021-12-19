Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 39.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 52,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VOE opened at $146.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.93. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $115.88 and a 12-month high of $151.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.