Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,265,000 after buying an additional 11,021,254 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,429,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,005,000 after buying an additional 1,719,522 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,655,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,023,000 after buying an additional 1,517,606 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,922,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13,465.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,402,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,298,000 after buying an additional 1,391,883 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $70.33 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.28.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.