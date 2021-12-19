Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases 1,740 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Xylem were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,307,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,664,000 after acquiring an additional 231,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,538,000 after acquiring an additional 44,084 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Xylem by 21.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,155,000 after purchasing an additional 400,195 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Xylem by 8.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,181,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,675,000 after purchasing an additional 160,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Xylem by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,773,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,417,000 after purchasing an additional 163,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $242,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,238 shares of company stock worth $8,713,136. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $115.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.68. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.63 and a 12-month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

XYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.09.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

