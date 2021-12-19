Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases New Holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 34,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAXN. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 7.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.07. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $57.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.07). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.42%. The business had revenue of $220.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.74) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

MAXN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

