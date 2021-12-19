Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 122 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $298.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $296.40 and its 200-day moving average is $285.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

Several brokerages have commented on APD. Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.24.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

