QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

Get QuickLogic alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their target price on QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $58.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.43. QuickLogic has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $12.49.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 75.18% and a negative net margin of 69.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUIK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the period. 22.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuickLogic (QUIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.