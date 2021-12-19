Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) COO Sells $239,100.00 in Stock

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.21.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

