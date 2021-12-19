Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Makes New $214,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 80 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,834.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,892.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2,737.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

