Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Randolph Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers banking products and services which consist of savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and certificate of deposit. Randolph Bancorp, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Randolph Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ RNDB opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. Randolph Bancorp has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $27.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $127.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $14.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Randolph Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Randolph Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNDB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Randolph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Randolph Bancorp

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

