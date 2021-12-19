RDA Financial Network Purchases 447 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 152,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 63,608 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $40.08 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

