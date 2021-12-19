Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RKT) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 8,500 ($112.33) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RKT. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,500 ($125.55) to GBX 8,900 ($117.62) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,870 ($104.00) to GBX 7,170 ($94.75) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($81.93) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($95.15) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,546.25 ($99.73).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of RKT opened at GBX 6,230 ($82.33) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71. The firm has a market cap of £44.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,988.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,047.70. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,905.16 ($64.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,816 ($90.08).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.