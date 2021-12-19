Red Cat (RCAT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 20th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 246.41% and a negative return on equity of 52.66%. The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter.

Red Cat stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. Red Cat has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $109.24 million and a PE ratio of -3.84.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Red Cat by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 64,539 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Cat during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Red Cat during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

Red Cat Company Profile

Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

