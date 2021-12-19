REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RGNX. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.11.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.54.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. The business had revenue of $30.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 321.9% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,757,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,166 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 103.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 463,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,010,000 after purchasing an additional 235,216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 6.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,721,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,594,000 after purchasing an additional 220,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 77.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 204,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 44.4% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 568,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,821,000 after purchasing an additional 174,700 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

