Renault SA (EPA:RNO) Receives €38.46 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Renault SA (EPA:RNO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €38.46 ($43.22).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RNO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays set a €33.00 ($37.08) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.06) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($69.66) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of Renault stock traded down €0.38 ($0.43) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €29.12 ($32.72). 1,712,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €31.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of €32.19. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($82.82) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($113.15).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

