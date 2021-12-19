Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Reservoir Media’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.02. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Reservoir Media will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Reservoir Media.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $30.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.06 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Reservoir Media in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Reservoir Media in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of Reservoir Media stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.77. 120,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,873. Reservoir Media has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSVR. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,676,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,039,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

