ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 65.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 32.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RMD shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.13.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $252.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.37 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total value of $1,266,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $1,450,132.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,078 shares of company stock valued at $14,071,050 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

