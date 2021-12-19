Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.674 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.
QSR stock opened at C$74.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$23.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$74.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$78.79. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of C$69.42 and a one year high of C$87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.57, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.48.
Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0399996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile
Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.
