Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.674 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

QSR stock opened at C$74.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$23.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$74.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$78.79. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of C$69.42 and a one year high of C$87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.57, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0399996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$65.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$71.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.83.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

