Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of ROIC opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.46. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter worth about $28,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 306.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 35.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.