Reviewing FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) & Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT)

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) and FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Elevate Credit and FG New America Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elevate Credit $465.35 million 0.20 $20.59 million ($0.18) -16.17 FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A -$8.04 million N/A N/A

Elevate Credit has higher revenue and earnings than FG New America Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.1% of Elevate Credit shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Elevate Credit shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Elevate Credit and FG New America Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elevate Credit 0 0 1 0 3.00 FG New America Acquisition 0 1 4 0 2.80

Elevate Credit currently has a consensus price target of $5.60, suggesting a potential upside of 92.44%. FG New America Acquisition has a consensus price target of $11.40, suggesting a potential upside of 146.75%. Given FG New America Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FG New America Acquisition is more favorable than Elevate Credit.

Profitability

This table compares Elevate Credit and FG New America Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elevate Credit -1.45% 5.82% 1.49% FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Elevate Credit beats FG New America Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc. engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans. The company was founded on January 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

