Reviewing FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) and Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)

FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) and Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares FirstGroup and Andritz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstGroup N/A N/A N/A Andritz 4.42% 22.23% 4.09%

FirstGroup has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Andritz has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FirstGroup and Andritz, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstGroup 0 3 2 0 2.40 Andritz 0 1 3 0 2.75

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FirstGroup and Andritz’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstGroup $8.96 billion 0.19 $102.57 million N/A N/A Andritz $7.65 billion 0.68 $236.59 million $0.69 14.47

Andritz has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FirstGroup.

Summary

Andritz beats FirstGroup on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America. The Greyhound segment refers to operation of schedules intercity couch transportation services in the United States and Canada. The First Bus segment is the operation of bus in United Kingdom and outside London. The First Rail segment is the operation and management of rail transportation with open access system. The company was founded on March 31, 1995 and is headquartered in Paddington, the United Kingdom.

About Andritz

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue. The ME segment supplies technologies, plants, and digital solutions in metal forming. The HY segment installs and offers electromechanical systems, pumps, and hydropower equipment. The SE segment focuses in mechanical and thermal technologies as well as services and the related automation solutions for solid/liquid separation, serving the chemical, environmental, food, mining, and minerals industries. The company was founded by Josef Körösi in 1852 and is headquartered in Graz, Austria.

