Reviewing Gulf Resources (GURE) and Its Peers

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ: GURE) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Gulf Resources to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Gulf Resources and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gulf Resources
|$28.21 million
|-$8.42 million
|91.62
|Gulf Resources Competitors
|$6.83 billion
|$29.10 million
|13.42
Insider and Institutional Ownership
6.0% of Gulf Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 33.2% of Gulf Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Gulf Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gulf Resources
|1.01%
|0.17%
|0.16%
|Gulf Resources Competitors
|-7.75%
|18.29%
|5.24%
Volatility and Risk
Gulf Resources has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulf Resources’ peers have a beta of -0.33, meaning that their average stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gulf Resources and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Gulf Resources
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Gulf Resources Competitors
|256
|1090
|1409
|46
|2.44
As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 34.54%. Given Gulf Resources’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gulf Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Summary
Gulf Resources peers beat Gulf Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared.
Gulf Resources Company Profile
Gulf Resources, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Bromine, Crude Salt, Chemical Products, and Natural Gas. It produces and trades bromine, crude salt and natural gas, and manufacture and sell chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, inorganic chemicals, and manufacturer of materials for human and animal antibiotics. The company was founded by Ming Yang on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Shouguang, China.
