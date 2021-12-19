Reviewing Live Current Media (LIVC) and Its Rivals

Live Current Media (OTCMKTS: LIVC) is one of 218 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Live Current Media to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Live Current Media and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Current Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Live Current Media Competitors 1207 6059 11316 322 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 39.12%. Given Live Current Media’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Live Current Media has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Live Current Media and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Live Current Media N/A $230,000.00 47.55 Live Current Media Competitors $2.93 billion $328.57 million 6.89

Live Current Media’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Live Current Media. Live Current Media is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Live Current Media and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Current Media N/A -2.73% -2.45% Live Current Media Competitors -2.08% -77.41% 1.37%

Volatility & Risk

Live Current Media has a beta of -1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 264% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Current Media’s competitors have a beta of 3.31, suggesting that their average stock price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Live Current Media competitors beat Live Current Media on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Live Current Media

Live Current Media, Inc. is a digital technology company, which is involved in the entertainment industry. It develops and commercializes its portfolio of domain names. The company was founded on October 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

