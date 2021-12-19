Reviewing Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get Velocity Acquisition alerts:

This table compares Velocity Acquisition and Amazon.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velocity Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Amazon.com 5.73% 24.31% 7.57%

57.5% of Amazon.com shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Amazon.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Velocity Acquisition and Amazon.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velocity Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Amazon.com 0 0 38 0 3.00

Amazon.com has a consensus target price of $4,202.63, indicating a potential upside of 23.59%. Given Amazon.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amazon.com is more favorable than Velocity Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Velocity Acquisition and Amazon.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velocity Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amazon.com $386.06 billion 4.47 $21.33 billion $51.12 66.52

Amazon.com has higher revenue and earnings than Velocity Acquisition.

Summary

Amazon.com beats Velocity Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Velocity Acquisition Company Profile

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca. The International segment offers retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through internationally-focused websites. The Amazon Web Services segment involves in the global sales of compute, storage, database, and AWS service offerings for start-ups, enterprises, government agencies, and academic institutions. The company was founded by Jeffrey P. Bezos in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.