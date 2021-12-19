Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on REXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth $64,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of REXR stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.84. 6,569,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,122. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.95. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $77.24. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 143.28%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

