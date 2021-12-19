Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.53

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.53 and traded as high as $11.99. Richardson Electronics shares last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 64,302 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Richardson Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $155.79 million, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.54.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In related news, VP Kathleen Mcnally sold 7,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $92,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jens Frank Ruppert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $120,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,754 shares of company stock worth $1,107,735 in the last 90 days. 37.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Richardson Electronics by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Richardson Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Richardson Electronics by 23,288.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Richardson Electronics by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Richardson Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RELL)

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

