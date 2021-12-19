Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) PT Raised to $60.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its target price raised by Chardan Capital from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.20.

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average of $34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 35,067 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 194,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 207,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after acquiring an additional 39,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

