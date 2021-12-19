Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $190.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $295.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim raised Roku from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $396.11.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of ROKU opened at $236.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $270.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.97. Roku has a 12-month low of $190.23 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 116.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $16,051,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total value of $26,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 506,541 shares of company stock valued at $138,505,823 in the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Roku by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,036,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 449.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,905,000 after purchasing an additional 58,601 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Roku by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 651,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,395,000 after purchasing an additional 71,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.