Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $487.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $510.15.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $475.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $365.23 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $478.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $474.32.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.35%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 117.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,678,000 after acquiring an additional 606,287 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 29.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,912,000 after acquiring an additional 539,896 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $182,535,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 13.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,120,000 after acquiring an additional 248,542 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $109,228,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

