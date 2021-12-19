Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Short Interest Update

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 49.0% from the November 15th total of 5,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 39,073 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SBR opened at $40.39 on Friday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $45.52. The company has a market capitalization of $588.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average of $40.78.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 93.18% and a return on equity of 745.91%.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 133.93%.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

