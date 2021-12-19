Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $174.00

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 174 ($2.30) and last traded at GBX 178.40 ($2.36), with a volume of 201771 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176.60 ($2.33).

SBRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.37) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 195 ($2.58) to GBX 205 ($2.71) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.37) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 244 ($3.22) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabre Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 253.80 ($3.35).

The company has a market cap of £446 million and a PE ratio of 12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 193.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 224.89.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of £9,899 ($13,081.80). Also, insider Ian Edward Clark acquired 37,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £69,648.15 ($92,041.96). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 42,603 shares of company stock valued at $7,984,537.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile (LON:SBRE)

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

