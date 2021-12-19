Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report $1.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.40 million and the highest is $2.47 million. Sage Therapeutics reported sales of $1.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year sales of $6.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 million to $7.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $80.14 million, with estimates ranging from $6.44 million to $229.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share.

SAGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 16.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,769,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,976,000 after acquiring an additional 957,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,097,000 after acquiring an additional 66,772 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 35.7% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,209,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,191,000 after acquiring an additional 844,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,874,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,371,000 after acquiring an additional 24,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,941,000 after acquiring an additional 79,368 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $41.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average is $47.31. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $36.13 and a 52-week high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

