Sage Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SAGE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $41.48 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $36.13 and a one year high of $98.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average of $47.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.74.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 21.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 55.6% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 224,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 99.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 19,108 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $11,377,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 35.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

