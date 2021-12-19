salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,463 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises approximately 0.5% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $19,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,592,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 542,827 shares of company stock valued at $154,752,334 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com stock opened at $252.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.74, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

