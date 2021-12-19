Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 50,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Sanmina by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 52,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanmina stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average of $39.12. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America cut Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $51,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

