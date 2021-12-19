Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Receives C$38.22 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$38.22.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAP shares. Desjardins cut their price target on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Get Saputo alerts:

Shares of TSE SAP traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$28.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,165,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,721. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.74 billion and a PE ratio of 25.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.11. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$27.54 and a 1 year high of C$42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Saputo will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.00%.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.